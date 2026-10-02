TSC to Allow Classroom Teachers to Rise to Chief Principal Grade Under New Career Guidelines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Classroom teachers will soon have an opportunity to rise to the highest professional grade in the teaching service without having to leave the classroom for administrative positions under new career progression guidelines announced by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The reforms will introduce two distinct career paths, allowing teachers to advance either through classroom teaching or school administration, in a move aimed at addressing career stagnation and expanding promotion opportunities.

TSC Commissioner Timon Oyucho said the new guidelines would allow classroom teachers to progress to the Chief Principal grade, the highest level available to administrators, while earning the same basic salary as their counterparts in administrative positions.

Speaking during the Nyanza Regional World Teachers’ Day celebrations in Kisumu, Oyucho said the new framework would take effect in July 2027, coinciding with the beginning of the next financial year.

He said the reforms would apply across the teaching service, covering primary school teachers, junior and senior school teachers, as well as college tutors.

Under the proposed structure, teachers who prefer to remain in the classroom will no longer have to pursue administrative appointments to advance their careers.

The commission plans to introduce separate promotion tracks for classroom teachers and administrators, allowing educators to pursue career advancement based on their professional interests and qualifications.

Oyucho said the TSC would begin advertising senior positions under the two tracks from next year, separating administrative vacancies from senior classroom teaching opportunities.

The changes are expected to ease competition for administrative positions while creating additional opportunities for teachers who wish to remain focused on instruction.

The new framework will also recognise professional development and innovation in classroom teaching, giving experienced educators an opportunity to advance without taking up management responsibilities.

The reforms come amid longstanding concerns over limited promotion opportunities and career stagnation among teachers, particularly those who wish to continue teaching rather than pursue school leadership positions.

By creating parallel career paths, the TSC aims to provide teachers with greater flexibility in shaping their professional development while ensuring that classroom teaching offers opportunities for advancement comparable to those available in school administration.

The implementation of the new guidelines is expected to begin in July 2027.