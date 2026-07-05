Odira warms up for Commonwealth Games battle with victory at Prefontaine Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4, 2026 – World champion Lillian Odira continued her red-hot season with victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States on Saturday night.

Odira clocked a season’s best (SB) of 1:56.19 to win the women’s 800m in a closely-contested race that saw Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson finish second in 1:56.73.

American Addison Wiley came third, also in a SB of 1:57.70.

Since she won gold in the one-lap race at last September’s World Championships in Tokyo, Odira’s star has only shone brighter.

She is yet to miss out on the podium in all of the races she has participated in this year.

Prior to the Prefontaine Classic, she clocked 2:00.44 to win the women’s 800m at the national trials for the Commonwealth Games at the Nyayo Stadium, over a fortnight ago.

Saturday’s victory in Eugene was an improvement from the outcome of her last Diamond League competition — in Rabat where she timed 1:57.27 to finish third in the same event.

More importantly, victory at the Prefontaine Classic may be a preview of what to expect at the Club Games where Odira will be eyeing her third career medal.