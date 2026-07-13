Universities Fund Urges 2026 KUCCPS Students to Apply for Govt Scholarships Before September Deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – The Universities Fund has urged the 202,133 students placed in public universities for the 2026/2027 academic year to apply for Government scholarships through the Higher Education Financing portal.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Edwin Wanyonyi said the scholarships are intended to ensure that all eligible Kenyan students can access higher education regardless of their financial background.

Students admitted to public universities through KUCCPS can submit their applications through the Higher Education Financing portal, which opened on July 8 and will remain accessible until September 6, 2026.

“We encourage public university students to apply for the Universities Fund scholarships as early as possible to facilitate the timely processing, award and disbursement of financial support ahead of the commencement of their studies,” Dr Wanyonyi said.

The Government has allocated KSh30.8 billion to the Universities Fund for scholarships in the 2026/2027 financial year, marking an increase of KSh12.4 billion from the KSh18.4 billion allocated in the previous financial year.

Under the Student-Centred Funding Model, students admitted to public universities qualify for both Universities Fund scholarships and HELB loans, while those enrolled in private universities are only eligible for HELB loans.

The amount of support awarded is determined by a student’s household financial need and the cost of their academic programme.

Dr Wanyonyi urged applicants to provide accurate and complete information during the application process to avoid delays in processing and disbursement.

He also called on parents, guardians and sponsors to support students by ensuring they have all the required documents ready before beginning their applications.

The Universities Fund has launched a nationwide awareness campaign dubbed #WahiScholarship aimed at encouraging eligible students to apply for Government scholarships and educating them on application procedures, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Since the introduction of the Student-Centred Funding Model in 2023, more than 400,000 students have benefited from Government scholarships through the Universities Fund, with the first cohort expected to graduate next year.

Scholarship funds are disbursed directly to public universities to cater for students’ tuition fees.

To complete a first-time scholarship application, students are required to have a valid email address, a mobile phone number registered in their name, KCPE and KCSE index numbers and examination years, a recent passport photograph, a university admission letter, a birth certificate or national identity card, and the parent or guardian’s mobile phone number and national identity card number. Where applicable, applicants should also provide a parent’s death certificate.

To qualify for the scholarships, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, have been placed in a public university through KUCCPS, have sat the KCSE examination in 2022 or later, and submit their applications through the Higher Education Financing portal.

Applications for continuing students are also ongoing and can be submitted through the USSD code *642# using the mobile number registered on the HEF portal.

Applications for both Universities Fund scholarships and HELB loans are free of charge and are submitted once every academic year.

The Universities Fund was established under Section 53 of the Universities Act to provide sustainable financing for universities in Kenya and administer Government scholarships under the Student-Centred Funding Model.