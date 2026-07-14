EPRA keeps fuel prices unchanged in July review

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next one month.

In its latest monthly fuel review , EPRA said the maximum retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will remain the same from July 15, 2026, to August 14, 2026.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” EPRA said in a statement.

The decision means motorists will continue paying the current prices despite continued uncertainty in the global oil market.

In Nairobi, motorists will continue paying Sh222.86 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh214.03 for Diesel and Sh191.38 for Kerosene.

The regulator said the prices include Value Added Tax (VAT) and all applicable taxes under the current law.

EPRA said the government intervened to cushion consumers from possible price increases after global oil prices remained volatile due to uncertainty in the Middle East.

According to the regulator, the government has extended the 8 per cent VAT relief on petroleum products for another three months.

It also used Sh945 million from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund to keep fuel prices stable.

“The situation in the Middle East remains uncertain, creating high price volatility and as a result, the Government has extended the 8% VAT on petroleum products for a further three months and utilized Sh945 million from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to ensure pump price stability,” EPRA said.

EPRA noted that Kenya imports all its refined petroleum products, making local fuel prices heavily dependent on international market trends and the exchange rate between the Kenyan shilling and the US dollar.

The regulator said the Petroleum Pricing Regulations are designed to ensure importers recover legitimate costs while protecting consumers from excessive fuel prices.

“EPRA wishes to assure the public of its continued commitment to the observance of fair competition and protection of the interests of both consumers and investors in the energy and petroleum sectors,” the authority said.