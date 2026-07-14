Viwandani MCA, Two Others Charged With Robbery With Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 14 – Viwandani Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Aaron Kang’ara Wangari and two other suspects have been arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts to face charges of robbery with violence following an alleged attack in Nairobi’s Donholm area last month.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the MCA, alongside Kefa Munyoro and Zablon Kirima Mwangi, was arrested following investigations into a violent robbery reported on June 26.

According to investigators, the three suspects allegedly attacked and robbed three victims of cash and other valuables before fleeing the scene.

The trio appeared before the Makadara Law Courts on Tuesday where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court granted each of the accused a bond of Sh1 million or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The DCI said investigations into the incident led to the arrest and subsequent arraignment of the three suspects.

The case will proceed to hearing at a later date to be set by the court.