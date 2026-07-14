EACC, ODPP Pledge Closer Collaboration in Fight Against Corruption and Money Laundering

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 14 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in the investigation and prosecution of corruption and money laundering cases.

The renewed commitment follows a high-level strategic meeting between the leadership of the two institutions held at the Kenya School of Government to review progress in their partnership and chart a stronger course for coordinated action against graft.

The meeting brought together EACC Chairperson David Oginde, the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, commissioners, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga and senior management from both institutions.

Oginde described corruption as one of Kenya’s greatest development challenges, saying it continues to erode public trust and undermine service delivery.

He noted that closer collaboration between investigators and prosecutors is essential in delivering effective justice and reinvigorating the fight against corruption and money laundering.

Mohamud, on his part, said collaboration among institutions within the justice sector is both a constitutional imperative and a critical component in achieving meaningful outcomes in anti-corruption efforts.

He observed that members of the public are less concerned about the distinction between investigators and prosecutors and are instead focused on seeing successful investigations, prosecutions and recovery of assets acquired through corruption.

Ingonga said the engagement provided an opportunity for the two institutions to strengthen service delivery by improving the quality of investigations and prosecutions.

He emphasized that the EACC and ODPP share a common responsibility to protect the public interest and uphold the rule of law through a coordinated approach.

During the meeting, the two institutions reviewed existing areas of cooperation, examined challenges affecting corruption and money laundering cases and agreed on measures aimed at enhancing institutional coordination.

Among the key resolutions reached were the introduction of joint capacity-building programmes for investigators and prosecutors, stronger collaboration in case review processes and increased focus on high-impact corruption and money laundering cases.

The EACC and ODPP reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in the discharge of their constitutional mandates, saying effective inter-agency coordination is critical to safeguarding public resources, strengthening accountability and enhancing the administration of justice in Kenya.