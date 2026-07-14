WANTAM Launches Digital Vote to Pick Single Opposition Flagbearer for 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 14 – Opposition lobby group WANTAM Advisory Committee has launched a digital voting platform aimed at selecting a single opposition presidential flagbearer to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, with voting scheduled for July 25 and 26.

Dubbed the WANTAM Digital Election System, the platform will allow Kenyans supporting the movement to participate in an online vote to determine their preferred opposition candidate and running mate in what the group describes as a people-driven democratic process.

According to the The Committee’s Chairperson Francis Masinde, voting will open on July 25 at 6am and close on July 26 at 6pm, with results expected to be streamed in real time as ballots are cast.

“The process will be conducted in phases, with the top five candidates from the initial digital vote progressing to a public flagbearer debate where they will outline their vision for the country ahead of a final round of voting to determine the movement’s preferred presidential candidate,” he stated.

The list of candidates includes Martha Karua, Boniface Mwangi, Rigathi Gachagua, Okiya Omtatah, Edwin Sifuna, George Wajackoyah, Reuben Kigame, Kalonzo Musyoka, Ndindi Nyoro, Jimmy Wanjigi, George Natembeya, Justin Muturi, Eugene Wamalwa, Willis Otieno, David Maraga and Fred Matiang’i.

The WANTAM Advisory Committee said the initiative seeks to place the decision on opposition leadership directly in the hands of Kenyans rather than political parties and elite negotiations.

The digital platform will be accessible to Kenyans both locally and in the diaspora and pledged to ensure the process is transparent, secure and inclusive.