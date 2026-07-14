Health workers announce nationwide strike over welfare and job security concerns

NAIROBI,Kenya July 14 – The Health Union Caucus has announced a nationwide strike beginning at midnight on Monday, July 20, accusing the Council of Governors (CoG) of failing to address long-standing grievances over workers’ welfare, job security and terms of employment.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the caucus said it had resolved to down its tools after weeks of waiting for a response to demands it submitted to the CoG on June 15, saying all attempts to secure dialogue with county governments had proved futile.

The unions said the unresolved issues continue to affect thousands of healthcare workers across the country, leaving them with no alternative but to embark on industrial action.

“The nationwide strike shall commence at 12:00 midnight on Monday, July 20, 2026,” the statement said.

The caucus accused the Council of Governors of ignoring its demands, arguing that the prolonged silence amounts to a violation of labour laws and constitutional provisions safeguarding workers’ rights.

“Despite clear and urgent demands issued by the Health Union Caucus on June 15, 2026, regarding the welfare and job security of healthcare workers, the Council of Governors has persistently failed to acknowledge or act on these grievances,” the unions said.

The statement was signed by Health Union Caucus chairperson Peterson Wachira alongside officials from several health sector unions, including the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO), the Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dieticians (KUNAD), the Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (KNUPT), the Kenya Health Professionals Society (KHPS), the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU), and the National Union of Biomedical Engineers of Kenya (NUBEK).

The unions said the continued delay in addressing their concerns has left many healthcare workers trapped in insecure employment, with thousands of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Global Fund staff still serving on temporary contracts without adequate employment benefits.

Among their key demands is the immediate confirmation of all eligible UHC and Global Fund healthcare workers to permanent and pensionable terms, accompanied by the issuance of appointment letters.

They are also calling for the full implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by counties that have yet to adopt it, as well as the implementation of commitments contained in the Return-to-Work Formula signed on January 28, 2026.

The caucus further wants county governments to sign recognition agreements with the unions to facilitate lawful and structured labour relations.

“These workers are working under a very demotivating environment shrouded in confusion and uncertainty regarding their jobs and without medical cover for themselves and their dependents,” the statement said.

The unions argued that the failure to resolve the disputes has exposed healthcare workers to prolonged job insecurity and financial hardship, insisting that industrial action became inevitable after all avenues for engagement were exhausted.

“The authorities’ inaction has created an environment of job insecurity and financial neglect that is no longer tenable,” the statement added.

Despite announcing the strike, the Health Union Caucus said it remains willing to return to the negotiating table should the Council of Governors take meaningful steps to address the outstanding issues before the planned industrial action begins.

“We remain committed to constructive engagement and meaningful social dialogue aimed at amicably resolving these disputes,” the caucus said.