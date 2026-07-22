Albert Ojwang murder trial adjourned to December after CCTV evidence tracks final hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The murder trial of Albert Ojwang has been adjourned until December 14, 2026, after prosecutors presented CCTV footage they say traces the final movements of the deceased from Central Police Station to Mbagathi Hospital, where police later departed with his body.

The Kibera High Court viewed the footage as the prosecution continued building its case against six people charged over Ojwang’s death while in police custody.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jalson Makori, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Wangui Gichuhi and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Dancun Ondimu, recalled Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Head of Forensics Joseph Mutua to testify.

Mutua presented CCTV footage recovered from Mbagathi Hospital, which he said captured police officers arriving at the hospital’s casualty bay with Ojwang after transporting him from Central Police Station during the early hours of June 9, 2025.

The footage also showed officers moving within the hospital before later leaving with the deceased’s body.

“Mr. Mutua testified that he prepared and signed the forensic exhibit containing the CCTV footage from Mbagathi Hospital, together with a forensic report and the requisite supporting certificates,” ODPP said.

“He further confirmed to the court that the footage had been forensically examined and certified as authentic, stating that it had not been tampered with or altered.”

According to the witness, investigators found no evidence that the hospital footage had been altered or tampered with.

The testimony follows evidence presented a day earlier by IPOA forensic investigators, who told the court that surveillance footage recovered from Central Police Station showed Ojwang arriving at the station alive and responsive before later being removed while unresponsive.

The prosecution also presented forensic evidence indicating that the station’s Digital Video Recorder (DVR) had been formatted on June 8, 2025, although investigators said they were able to recover key footage through forensic techniques.

Ojwang died after his arrest and detention at Central Police Station on June 7, 2025.

Six people have been charged with his murder, including former Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Kiprotich Talaam, alongside James Mukhwana, Peter Kimani, John Ngige Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao and Brian Mwaniki Njue.

The accused have denied the charges.