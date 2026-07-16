Court jails pair who assaulted woman after claiming genitals had vanished

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – A Kilifi court has sentenced a father and his son to one year in prison each for assaulting a woman they falsely accused of making the son’s genitals “disappear” through witchcraft.

Kilifi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike convicted Benson Ngala Daniel, 49, and his 19-year-old son, Ruphus Chai Ngala, after they pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code.

The court heard that the incident occurred on July 5 in Mdangarani village, Kauma Sub-county, Kilifi County.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Ruphus was walking home from his farm when he met Asha Samini. After exchanging greetings, the woman asked whether he was okay.

Moments later, Ruphus claimed he felt a cold sensation throughout his body and alleged that the woman, who was dressed in a robe, had caused his genitals to disappear through witchcraft.

He immediately called his father, who rushed to the scene. The two allegedly seized the woman and assaulted her while accusing her of witchcraft.

Their actions attracted a crowd, with some members of the public joining the assault before others intervened and rescued the victim.

The woman and the two suspects were taken to Jaribuni Police Post.

Police later escorted Ruphus to Jaribuni Dispensary, where a medical examination confirmed that his genitals were intact and functioning normally, disproving his claims.

Meanwhile, Asha was referred to Kilifi County Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries during the assault. She was issued with a P3 medical report the following day.

During mitigation, Benson pleaded for leniency, telling the court that his wife was unwell and his children depended on him.

Ruphus, a Grade Nine student, also sought a non-custodial sentence, saying he wished to continue with his education.

However, Principal Prosecution Counsel Nancy Njeru urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, arguing that the attack had placed the complainant’s life in danger.

Njeru told the court that mob assaults triggered by witchcraft allegations had become increasingly common along the Coast, often resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

She further said the complainant, the sole breadwinner for her family, continued to suffer urinary tract complications and a fractured hand sustained during the assault.

In sentencing the pair, Magistrate Wasike said their actions reinforced a dangerous falsehood that continued to endanger innocent lives and underscored the need to deter mob justice.

“Cases of this nature have caused people to lose their lives, health and property,” the magistrate said.

The court sentenced each convict to one year’s imprisonment with effect from July 7, 2026.

It also directed that the complainant continue receiving treatment at Kilifi County Hospital and ordered the Department of Gender to provide her with psychosocial support.

The two convicts have 14 days to appeal both their conviction and sentence.