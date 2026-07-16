JKIA Modernisation Enters Implementation Phase As Government Signs Key Engineering Contract

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16— The government’s plan to transform Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) into a world-class aviation hub has moved into the implementation phase following the signing of a crucial engineer-consultant contract that will oversee the airport’s long-awaited modernisation.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir on Wednesday witnessed the signing of the contract appointing Dar Al-Handasah Consultants as the lead engineering consultant for the multi-billion-shilling project, describing it as a major milestone in Kenya’s efforts to upgrade its busiest international gateway.

Under the agreement, the consultant will be responsible for design review, project management, contract administration and construction supervision throughout the airport’s redevelopment.

The appointment clears the way for the technical execution of the project, with the consultant expected to ensure the expansion and modernisation works meet international aviation standards while remaining on schedule and within quality requirements.

Chirchir said the contract marks the beginning of a critical implementation stage aimed at delivering a modern, efficient, safe and sustainable airport capable of handling growing passenger and cargo traffic.

“This marks the beginning of a critical implementation phase as we accelerate the delivery of a modern JKIA that will strengthen Kenya’s position as Africa’s premier aviation gateway and regional air cargo hub,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

The government says the upgraded airport will improve passenger experience through modern facilities, increase operational efficiency, strengthen aviation safety and support future growth in air travel and freight movement.

Beyond aviation, officials expect the investment to have wider economic benefits by boosting tourism, facilitating trade, improving regional and international connectivity, and attracting new investment into Kenya.

The project is also expected to create employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases while reinforcing Nairobi’s position as a strategic transport and logistics hub for East and Central Africa.

JKIA serves as Kenya’s principal international airport and a key gateway for passengers and cargo entering the region.

The modernisation programme forms part of the government’s broader infrastructure agenda aimed at expanding transport capacity and supporting economic growth through improved connectivity.