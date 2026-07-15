St. Andrew’s Turi Partners SGU to Expand Medical Education Pathways

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 – Students at St. Andrew’s School, Turi seeking careers in medicine will gain access to a structured admissions pathway to St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine following a new academic affiliation between the two institutions.

The partnership is expected to strengthen international higher education opportunities for Kenyan students by providing access to admissions support, career guidance and exposure to global medical training pathways.

Under the agreement, eligible students from the Kenyan school will receive structured engagement with SGU through webinars, clinical workshops, one-on-one advisory sessions and campus events aimed at preparing them for medical studies.

Students admitted to the university may also be considered for partial scholarships, guaranteed interviews and membership to SGU’s Global Medic Club, an online academic support platform.

The move comes as more Kenyan families seek international education opportunities, particularly in highly competitive professional fields such as medicine, where demand for quality training continues to rise.

“This affiliation represents an important addition to the guidance we provide our students as they consider competitive professional pathways such as medicine,” said Mike Field, Head of Careers at St. Andrew’s School, Turi.

“We are able to offer structured engagement, clearer insight into programmes, and early exposure to the academic expectations required for entry into medical training.”

SGU said the collaboration forms part of its broader strategy of working with secondary schools globally to help students understand the academic requirements for medical education before joining university.

Founded in 1931, St. Andrew’s Turi is one of Kenya’s leading independent boarding schools, offering the British curriculum and preparing students for university placements in the United Kingdom, North America and other international destinations.

The new affiliation adds another international pathway for students pursuing medical careers.