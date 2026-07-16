Kindiki congratulates DCP’s Waweru before official declaration, urges him to unite Ol Kalou

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has congratulated Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Waweru Kamau on his imminent victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, becoming the highest-ranking government official to publicly acknowledge the apparent outcome even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the final results.

Kindiki’s message came as provisional results from 132 of the 144 polling stations showed Waweru holding a commanding lead of 32,433 votes, compared to 4,890 votes for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, making a turnaround virtually impossible.

In a statement Thursday night, the Deputy President urged the apparent winner to embrace inclusive leadership and serve all residents regardless of political affiliation.

“Congratulations Sammy Douglas Waweru Kamau on your imminent victory in the by-election held today for the MP seat for Ol Kalou constituency,” Kindiki said.

“Unite the residents and serve them all without distinction.”

The Deputy President also commended UDA flagbearer Samuel Muchina for what he described as a dignified and issue-based campaign.

“Congratulations Samuel Muchina, our UDA Party candidate, for a good show and a mature, issue-based campaign devoid of insults. You may not have succeeded today, but your star shines bright into the future.”

Kindiki’s remarks marked a notable shift from an earlier message in which he appeared to concede defeat indirectly by likening the Ol Kalou contest to UDA’s earlier victory in the Mbeere North by-election, saying: “Mbeere North: 1. Ol Kalou: 1. Final Match 10 Aug’ 2027.”

The Ol Kalou by-election has emerged as a significant political test in the Mt. Kenya region following the fallout between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whose DCP party heavily invested in the race.

Despite an intensive campaign by the ruling party that saw Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament and senior UDA officials traverse the constituency over several weeks, provisional results consistently placed Waweru far ahead of his closest rival.

Earlier in the evening, several senior UDA allies had also conceded the apparent defeat.

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi congratulated Waweru while praising both candidates for a competitive race.

“Congratulations Ngotho. Well fought. Well won. Serve Ol Kalou well.”

He added:

“Good campaign Muchina Samuel Nyagah—we had a great race. We did what we could. We lost today. There is tomorrow.”

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who campaigned for Muchina, said he respected the will of the electorate.

“I want to congratulate Hon. Sammy Kamau Waweru for winning the Ol Kalou by-election. Thumbs up also to Samuel Muchinah Nyagah for a well-fought race. I was on the ground, and I respect the decision made by the people of Ol Kalou.”

The apparent victory was quickly celebrated by opposition leaders, who described it as a major political statement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said the provisional outcome demonstrated changing political dynamics across the country.

“DCP’s Sammy Douglas Waweru’s decisive win in Ol Kalou represents a triumph for ordinary citizens. It is a clear signal that the ground has shifted, and President Ruto should prepare for a single term.”

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi described the result as proof that Mt. Kenya voters had rejected attempts to influence the election, while Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni declared simply: “The Mountain has spoken.”

The by-election, triggered by the death of former MP David Kiaraho, attracted nine candidates but effectively became a two-way contest between UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah and DCP’s Sammy Douglas Waweru Kamau.

The IEBC earlier reported a voter turnout of 50.8 percent and appealed for calm during the tallying process, maintaining that the final official results would be announced once the counting and verification exercise is complete.

Although the electoral commission had yet to formally declare the winner by late Thursday night, the Deputy President’s congratulatory message signalled broad acceptance within government ranks that the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat was poised to fall to the opposition DCP in one of the most consequential by-elections ahead of the 2027 General Election.