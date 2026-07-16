UDA lieutenant threatens recall of boats after humbling Ol Kalou defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Njeri Maina has ignited a political storm after threatening to repossess boats distributed to residents during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election campaign following the ruling United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) crushing defeat.

Maina, one of UDA’s most vocal campaigners in the constituency, made the remarks after provisional results showed Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Waweru opening an unassailable lead over UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah, in what has been widely viewed as a major political setback for President William Ruto in the Mt Kenya region.

”All said and done.Hii tunarudi nayo.(This one we are we leaving with it)Gataru tutiratiga (We are not leaving the boat),”Maina stated.

Her remarks drew immediate criticism, with opponents arguing they reinforced accusations that development projects rolled out during the campaign were tied to political support.

The boats had been among several empowerment items distributed by the government in the run-up to the by-election.

At Mirangine Dam and Gwa Kiongo, residents received fishing boats under a Blue Economy programme aimed at boosting livelihoods.

Government officials said the initiative formed part of a broader package of development projects launched ahead of the poll, insisting the investments were long-planned and not linked to the election.

Opposition leaders, however, maintained the programmes amounted to voter inducement.

The controversy erupted as UDA leaders began publicly conceding defeat.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi congratulated Waweru signaling the imminent defeat by the UDA candidate.

“Congratulations Ngotho. Well fought. Well won. Serve Ol Kalou well.”

He added: “Good campaign Muchina Samuel Nyagah we had a great race. We did what we could. We lost today. There is tomorrow.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also appeared to acknowledge the outcome, promising a grueling contest come 2027.

“Mbeere North: 1. Ol Kalou: 1. Final Match 10 Aug’ 2027,” in a message interpreted as shifting attention to the next General Election.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi equally congratulated Waweru, saying he respected the decision made by the people of Ol Kalou despite campaigning for the UDA candidate.

With provisional results from 107 of the constituency’s 144 polling stations, Waweru had garnered 25,921 votes against Muchina’s 4,018, effectively sealing one of the biggest opposition victories in Mt Kenya since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua fell out with President William Ruto.

Maina’s threat to reclaim the boats is expected to fuel fresh debate over the use of state-backed empowerment programmes during election campaigns, with critics arguing that development projects financed with public resources cannot be conditional on electoral outcomes.