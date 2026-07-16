IEBC says Ol Kalou by-election recorded over 50% turnout

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has lauded voters in Ol Kalou for conducting themselves peacefully during today’s parliamentary by-election, even as it appealed for calm during the critical vote-counting and tallying process.

Speaking at the constituency tallying centre shortly before the close of polls, IEBC Commissioner Hassan Noor Hassan said, the exercise had proceeded smoothly across most polling stations, with voter turnout standing at 50.8 percent.

“The most important thing is to have this exercise concluded in a peaceful manner, and we are appealing to all political actors in the field to secure and maintain peace and order up to the end of the exercise.”

“We expect that around midnight we will be able to tell Kenyans who the elected member of parliament is. The wishes of the people will be respected. IEBC is an impartial arbiter,” Hassan stated.

Addressing concerns raised over calls by some political leaders for supporters to guard polling stations, IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu dismissed the need for such action.

“We ask all citizens and political players to allow electoral officials to count the votes peacefully in the presence of accredited agents, observers, and media only. The rest of the people are advised to go home and wait for the results. Results are protected not only by security officers but also by law, which requires the IEBC to conduct elections in an open and transparent manner,” Nderitu said.