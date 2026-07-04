Africa’s healthcare worker shortage keeps focus on medical training as SGU graduates new doctors

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4- The growing shortage of healthcare professionals across Africa is placing renewed focus on medical education, as governments seek to build a workforce capable of meeting rising demand for healthcare services driven by population growth, urbanization and an increasing burden of disease.

Against this backdrop, St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine has graduated a new cohort of medical students from across the continent during a commencement ceremony held in Gaborone, Botswana.

The graduation comes as many African countries continue to grapple with low doctor-to-patient ratios, with policymakers increasingly looking to expand medical training and retain skilled professionals to strengthen healthcare systems.

Botswana’s Minister of Health and SGU alumnus, Dr. Stephen Modise, said medical professionals have an important role to play in improving healthcare services.

“Healthcare is, above all, a profession of service. Every graduate we celebrate today represents years of dedication, sacrifice and perseverance, and each has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and communities.”

“Botswana has benefited greatly from healthcare professionals who have pursued medical education internationally and returned home with the knowledge, skills and commitment to strengthen our health system. I congratulate today’s graduates and encourage them to continue serving with excellence, integrity and compassion as they help shape the future of healthcare in Botswana and across Africa.”

The ceremony brought together graduates, government officials, healthcare professionals and representatives from the University of Botswana for degree conferrals, hooding ceremonies and the administration of the academic oath.

The event comes as countries across the continent continue to invest in expanding the healthcare workforce amid growing pressure on health systems and increasing demand for qualified medical practitioners.

Health experts have identified training, recruitment and retention of doctors as key priorities in improving healthcare access and strengthening health outcomes across Africa.