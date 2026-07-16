Ol Kalou by-election: UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga alleges voter bribery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga has alleged voter bribery in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, urging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and security agencies to investigate the claims as voting continued across the constituency on Thursday.

Nyaga, who cast his ballot at Huruma Primary School in Kaimbaga Ward at about 8.30am, said he had received reports from his campaign team that individuals were allegedly distributing money to voters near some polling stations.

“I have received reports from my people that there are individuals trying to bribe voters at some polling stations. I call upon the IEBC to investigate and take action against anyone attempting to influence voters so that we can have a free and fair election,” he said.

The UDA candidate said he would formally report the allegations to the relevant authorities, insisting he preferred pursuing legal channels rather than making unsubstantiated accusations.

“I am a law-abiding citizen. If it requires reporting to the police, I will do so. I don’t want to merely speak about it; I want the matter investigated and appropriate action taken,” Nyaga said.

His claims came a day after one of his campaign vehicles, which he said was transporting election agents, was allegedly torched by suspected goons in Mugumo.

“Other than the incident yesterday where my vehicle was burned, I have not witnessed any other major security incident today,” he said.

Despite the allegations, Nyaga praised the security arrangements put in place by the National Police Service, saying the deployment had helped maintain peace during the exercise.

“I feel security has been well organised today. Police officers are everywhere, manning the roads and polling stations. Apart from yesterday’s incident, I have not encountered any insecurity,” he said.

He urged eligible voters who had yet to cast their ballots to turn out in large numbers, saying a high voter turnout would strengthen the constituency’s democratic mandate.

“Voting is the constitutional right of every citizen. I encourage everyone who is still at home to come out and cast their vote. The turnout has been encouraging, but we would like to see as many people as possible participate in deciding who will represent Ol Kalou,” he said.

Asked whether he would accept the outcome of the election, Nyaga said he would respect the will of the electorate while expressing confidence of victory.

“I am ready for the outcome because I know I am winning. But ultimately, the people of Ol Kalou will decide, and we shall respect their verdict,” he said.

Nyaga is facing eight other candidates in the by-election, although the race has largely narrowed to a contest between him and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

The by-election, triggered by the death of former MP David Kiaraho, is widely viewed as the first major political test in the Mt. Kenya region since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fallout with President William Ruto.

Voting began at 6am across the constituency’s 114 polling stations under heightened security, with more than 1,000 police officers deployed to maintain order.

The exercise has, however, been slowed at several polling stations by delays in biometric voter verification using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS), resulting in long queues and complaints from voters over prolonged waiting times.

Results are expected later on Thursday after polls close at 5pm and ballot counting is completed at individual polling stations.