Ol Kalou by-election: Security chiefs say poll peaceful, reject intimidation claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Security chiefs overseeing the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election have assured voters the exercise is proceeding peacefully, dismissing allegations of intimidation and saying no major security incidents have been reported despite accusations traded by rival political camps.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha said voting commenced smoothly across the constituency, with security personnel deployed to guarantee a safe environment for voters.

“So far, we are happy to report that the voting exercise has started peacefully. We have not received reports of any disturbances, and our officers are deployed across the constituency to ensure every voter exercises their democratic right without fear,” Nkanatha said.

He urged residents who had not yet cast their ballots to turn out in large numbers, assuring them that adequate security measures had been put in place at all polling stations.

“There is no reason for anyone to fear. We encourage all eligible voters to come out and vote. If anyone encounters any problem, they should report it immediately to the nearest police station or to the officers deployed at polling stations,” he added.

Nkanatha said every polling stream had been assigned at least two police officers in line with security requirements submitted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His remarks came amid heightened political tensions, with candidates accusing each other of voter intimidation, bribery and the misuse of security personnel.

Responding to claims by UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga that one of his campaign vehicles was torched on the eve of the election, Nkanatha said security agencies had not received any formal complaint.

“To be honest, we have not received any report regarding that incident. If such a matter has been reported at any police station, investigations will be conducted,” he said.

The security team also addressed allegations by DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala that unidentified vehicles without registration plates were operating in the constituency and could be used to interfere with the election.

Nkanatha dismissed suggestions that police officers were using unmarked vehicles.

“Anyone driving a vehicle without number plates is committing an offence. Police vehicles have registration plates, including my own. If we find any vehicle operating without number plates, we will impound it and take the necessary legal action,” he said.

He acknowledged that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been deployed in plain clothes, explaining that the agency routinely conducts its operations in civilian attire.

“The DCI officers are here with us, and they normally wear civilian clothing. That is standard practice,” he said.

Regional Police Commander Geoffrey Mayek also rejected claims that the deployment of more than 1,000 police officers was intended to intimidate voters.

“We have deployed only the number of officers required to secure the election. Their role is to maintain law and order, not to intimidate anyone. As you can see, officers are interacting freely with members of the public, and the atmosphere remains calm,” he said.

On allegations of voter bribery raised earlier by Nyaga, Mayek said no arrests had been made but confirmed detectives had been dispatched to verify the claims.

“We have not received any confirmed report or arrested anyone over voter bribery. However, once we received the allegations, officers from the Criminal Investigations Department were dispatched to establish the facts,” he said.

The Ol Kalou by-election has drawn national attention as the first major electoral contest in the Mt. Kenya region since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fallout with President William Ruto.

Voting began at 6 a.m. across the constituency’s 114 polling stations under heightened security. However, the exercise has experienced delays at some polling centres due to slow biometric voter verification using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS).

The race has effectively narrowed to a contest between UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga and DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho, with the outcome expected to offer an early indication of political realignments in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.