Murkomen to Launch Multi-Biometric Identification System at DCI Headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen will on Thursday preside over the handover of an international accreditation certificate to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters Forensic Evidence Management Unit (FEMU) and launch a new biometric identification system.

In a statement, Murkomen said the DCI’s Forensic Evidence Management Unit will receive the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) certificate, marking a significant step in strengthening forensic standards and criminal investigations.

The Interior CS will also officially launch the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS – ABIS Version 5), which is expected to enhance the country’s biometric identification and forensic capabilities.

“We will also launch the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS – ABIS Version 5). This is an important milestone in our police modernization programme,” Murkomen said.

The accreditation and deployment of the new biometric system form part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize the National Police Service by strengthening forensic investigations, improving evidence management and enhancing the use of technology in law enforcement.

The developments are expected to bolster the DCI’s capacity to investigate crimes through internationally recognized forensic standards and advanced biometric identification technologies.