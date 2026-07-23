Ruto, UK Envoy Discuss Trade, Infrastructure and Regional Security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh at State House, Nairobi, focusing on deepening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, and strengthening cooperation on regional peace and security.

In a statement after the meeting, President Ruto said the discussions centred on leveraging the Kenya-United Kingdom Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to unlock greater trade, investment and shared economic opportunities between the two countries.

“We agreed to leverage the Kenya, UK Economic Partnership Agreement to expand trade, investment and shared economic opportunities,” Ruto said.

The President also briefed the British envoy on the implementation of Kenya’s National Infrastructure Fund, highlighting its role in financing strategic development projects and exploring potential areas of partnership with the United Kingdom.

“Briefed the High Commissioner on the implementation of the National Infrastructure Fund and explored areas of partnership to accelerate our national transformation through strategic investment,” he said.

Ruto added that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting regional peace and security, noting that stability remains critical to economic growth and sustainable development.

“We also reaffirmed our commitment to regional peace and security, recognising that stability is the foundation of shared prosperity and sustainable progress,” he said.

The meeting comes as Kenya and the United Kingdom continue to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties through trade, investment and cooperation on regional and global issues.