Petitioner Seeks Orders to Block CS Miano from Partisan Politics While in Office

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – A petitioner has moved to the High Court seeking orders to stop Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano from taking part in what he describes as partisan political activities while serving as a State officer.

In a petition filed before the court, Francis Awino argues that Miano’s alleged participation in political campaigns and endorsement events is inconsistent with the Constitution, which requires State officers to uphold integrity, impartiality and political neutrality in the discharge of their duties.

He is asking the court to issue conservatory orders prohibiting the Cabinet Secretary from engaging in political campaign activities or mobilization events in her official capacity until the case is heard and determined.

Awino further wants Miano barred from using public resources, including government vehicles, personnel, security, public facilities and other State-funded logistical support, for any partisan political engagements during the pendency of the case.

The petition also seeks orders directing the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and other relevant government agencies to preserve documents and records related to Miano’s alleged involvement in activities connected to the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. These include official travel schedules, expenditure records, security deployment details, communication records and vehicle movement logs.

In addition, the petitioner wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the allegations and file a preliminary status report within 30 days. He is also seeking orders compelling Miano to disclose details of official travel, government expenditure and logistical arrangements relating to her visits to Ol Kalou during the campaign period.

According to the petition, the dispute raises significant constitutional questions on the conduct of State officers, accountability in public office, electoral integrity and the use of public resources for political purposes. Awino argues that the continued participation of serving Cabinet Secretaries in partisan political activities risks eroding public confidence in the neutrality of government institutions.

Justice Lilian Mutende, however, declined to certify the application as urgent. Instead, the court directed the petitioner to serve all respondents and interested parties, who have been granted 14 days to file their responses.

The matter is scheduled to be mentioned before the Presiding Judge at the Ol Kalou High Court on August 3, 2026, for further directions.