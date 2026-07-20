Makau Mutua Dismisses DCP’s Ol Kalou By-Election Win as ‘Nothingburger’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Political analyst and law professor Makau Mutua has downplayed the Democratic Congress Party (DCP)’s victory in the Ol Kalou by-election, arguing that the result should not be viewed as a broader indicator of the party’s national political strength.

In a post on X, Mutua said the party’s supporters were overreacting to the outcome, noting that it was only the party’s first victory in 10 by-election contests.

“Ol Kalou appears to be KOOL-AID on steroids for Gachagua and his DCP acolytes. The victory there — only the first in ten by-election contests — has gotten them totally drunk and inebriated. One in ten is only 10%. Come down to earth boys and girls. Ol Kalou is a NOTHINGBURGER!” Mutua wrote.

His remarks come as political leaders continue to debate the significance of the Ol Kalou by-election, which has attracted national attention amid heightened political rivalry ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Supporters of the DCP have hailed the victory as evidence of the party’s growing popularity, while critics argue that a single by-election result is insufficient to predict future electoral outcomes.

The Ol Kalou contest was closely watched and was accompanied by allegations of violence and voter intimidation, prompting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch investigations into reported incidents during the poll.