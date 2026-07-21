6 Senators don DCP’s signature green as party rides Ol Kalou momentum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Six senators allied to the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) turned heads in the Senate on Tuesday after arriving in the party’s trademark neon green blazers, a symbolic display of unity days after the outfit’s breakthrough victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The coordinated appearance came ahead of the swearing-in of DCP’s first Member of Parliament and underscored the party’s growing visibility following its upset win in the Nyandarua constituency, a result that dealt a significant political setback to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The senators—Laikipia’s John Kinyua, Kiambu’s Karungo wa Thang’wa, Nyandarua’s John Methu, Kajiado’s John Seki, Kirinyaga’s Kamau Murango and Murang’a’s Joe Nyutu—wore matching green blazers paired with grey trousers, the party’s signature colours.

The coordinated dress code was widely interpreted as a show of solidarity as the opposition outfit seeks to consolidate support in the Mt Kenya region following its first parliamentary victory.