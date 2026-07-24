DCI deploys specialised border officers to combat smuggling, trafficking networks

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – Kenya has deployed a newly trained specialised police unit to combat human trafficking, migrant smuggling and other cross-border organised crimes, marking what officials described as the first dedicated counter-organised immigration crime capability in East Africa.

The 29-member Counter-Organised Immigration Crime Team (COICT) completed intensive training at the Border Police Training Campus in Kanyonyoo, Kitui County, before being flagged off on Friday by Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin on behalf of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

The officers, drawn from across the National Police Service, will be stationed at key border points under the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit to tackle increasingly sophisticated criminal networks involved in human trafficking, people smuggling and other transnational offences.

The training was conducted under the Kenya–UK Border Security Programme, a bilateral initiative established through a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year to strengthen cooperation on border management and security.

Speaking during the ceremony, Amin said specialised training was essential in preparing officers to respond to evolving security threats that increasingly transcend national borders.

He urged the officers to uphold integrity, professionalism, courage and accountability while executing their duties, stressing that the National Police Service maintains zero tolerance for corruption and negligence.

“While congratulating the graduates, he[Amin] reminded them that they were leaving the institution with a greater responsibility to uphold justice and protect the public,” NPS said.

He also praised the Border Police Training Campus for becoming a centre of excellence in producing officers equipped to confront terrorism, trafficking, smuggling and other organised cross-border crimes.

Amin thanked the United Kingdom Government and development partners for supporting efforts to strengthen Kenya’s border security capabilities.

Representing the British High Commission, Ben Fisher described the operationalisation of the Counter-Organised Immigration Crime Team as a milestone for the region, saying it was the first specialised capability of its kind in East Africa.

He said the long-standing security partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom had significantly enhanced both countries’ ability to respond to emerging security threats through joint capacity-building initiatives.

Administration Police Service Director of Security Operations Jackson Kangani challenged the graduates to ensure their training delivers tangible results by dismantling criminal syndicates, rescuing victims of trafficking and making communities safer.

The new team is expected to strengthen Kenya’s response to organised immigration crime amid growing concerns over regional trafficking networks and increasingly complex cross-border criminal operations.