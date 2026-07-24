Health Ministry Rallies agencies ahead of Kenya Health Summit to shape post-2026 reform agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya,Jul 24– The Ministry of Health has intensified preparations for the Kenya Health Summit 2026, bringing together health sector agencies and key government institutions in a bid to forge a unified roadmap for accelerating healthcare reforms and strengthening service delivery.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni on Friday chaired a high-level multisectoral meeting attended by chief executive officers of health sector state corporations and representatives from key government agencies to align preparations for the summit.

The meeting focused on strengthening institutional coordination and ensuring the sector speaks with one voice on priorities expected to shape the country’s health agenda in the coming years.

Among the key areas discussed were Universal Health Coverage (UHC), primary healthcare, health financing, human resources for health, digital health, local pharmaceutical manufacturing, health security, governance and accountability.

The Kenya Health Summit, scheduled for August 18-19, 2026 in Nairobi, is expected to convene leaders from the national and county governments, health institutions, development partners, the private sector, professional associations and civil society.

The forum will assess progress made in implementing health reforms, identify existing challenges and agree on priority actions aimed at improving healthcare delivery across the country.

PS Muthoni said a coordinated whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach would be critical to ensuring the summit produces practical and measurable commitments that respond to Kenya’s evolving health needs.

She emphasized that collaboration among public institutions, development partners and other stakeholders would be essential in translating policy discussions into tangible improvements in healthcare services.

The summit is also expected to serve as a national platform for dialogue, accountability and consensus-building, with deliberations culminating in a Joint Compact and Communiqué that will guide implementation of agreed health sector priorities beyond the conference.

The Ministry says the outcomes will help strengthen coordination across the health sector while providing a shared framework for advancing Kenya’s long-term healthcare reform agenda.