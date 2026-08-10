Kenya Kwanza, ODM begin work on joint 2027 manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — President William Ruto has announced that Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will formally work together as a coalition in the 2027 General Election, moving their broad-based government partnership into a joint electoral platform.

Ruto made the announcement during the Joint Broad-Based Alliance Parliamentary Group and Governors Retreat in Naivasha, where he said the two political formations had agreed to develop a common manifesto and jointly seek the Kenyan people’s mandate in the next election.

The move marks a major shift from the parties’ cooperation in government to a formal political arrangement aimed at retaining power in 2027.

“After consultations within our respective parties and formations, the Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement have today formally resolved to develop a joint manifesto for the next election and constitute a coalition to contest the 2027 General Election together,” Ruto said.

He said the partnership, which initially emerged in the interest of national stability and cooperation, now required a clear political framework ahead of the elections.

“What began as a partnership in the national interest must now be given a clear political framework for the future,” he said.

Joint manifesto team

Ruto said the coalition would establish a 10-member team, with five representatives from each political formation, to prepare the joint manifesto that will be presented to voters in 2027.

ODM has nominated Isaac Wanuge, Mariam Mbaruk, Leonida Kerubo and Prof. Benard Muok, with the party’s Executive Director serving as an ex officio member.

Kenya Kwanza has nominated Emmanuel Zai, Dr Daniel Muay, Bramwell Simeu, Mohamed Hassan and Dr Sicilian, with the UDA Executive Director also serving as an ex-officio member.

The team will be tasked with developing a common political programme based on the two formations’ shared priorities and values.

Ruto said the manifesto would not simply serve as an election document but would incorporate views and aspirations gathered from Kenyans through various national consultations.

“Their task is not simply to produce a political document. The manifesto will draw from our shared values and priorities while being informed by the aspirations, ideas and priorities expressed by Kenyans,” he said.

The President said the document would also draw from discussions under the national conversation on Kenya Beyond Vision 2030 and the emerging National Development Charter.

Ruto said the coalition would seek to build on what he described as the progress achieved under his administration while completing reforms and projects already underway.

“This formalizes the political partnership we have built and gives it a clear mandate to consolidate the progress we have made, carry the reforms underway to completion, and present to the people of Kenya a common program for the next phase of our national transformation,” he said.

However, Ruto acknowledged that the coalition could not rely solely on its record in government to win the 2027 election.

“No election can be fought on past achievements alone. Those who seek your mandate as the people of Kenya must also tell you where they intend to take this country tomorrow,” he said.

He said the coalition’s campaign would therefore seek to answer a broader question about Kenya’s long-term development trajectory.

Ruto recalled challenging Kenyans during his State of the Nation Address to consider what the country must do to become a first-world nation, arguing that the question goes beyond politics and individual election cycles.

“What must Kenya do to become a first-world nation? That is neither simply an economic question nor a political one. It asks us to think beyond the next budget, the next election or even this official term,” he said.

The formalisation of the Kenya Kwanza-ODM alliance sets the stage for a potentially significant realignment of Kenya’s political landscape ahead of 2027.

The two formations will now have to reconcile their respective political identities and priorities into a single manifesto as they seek to present a united ticket to voters.

Ruto said the partnership would now move beyond government cooperation and become the political vehicle through which the two formations will seek a fresh mandate.

“What began as cooperation in government will become a common political platform upon which we shall seek the mandate of the Kenyan people in August next year,” he said.