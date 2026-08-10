Gachagua accuses state of shielding suspects in killing of Mt Elgon MP hopeful

NAROK, Kenya, Aug 10 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of shielding suspects linked to the killing of Mt Elgon parliamentary hopeful Nathan Wasama, claiming authorities ignored repeated warnings that the politician’s life was in danger.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader made the allegations on Monday while engaging residents of Narok East Constituency at Nairakia-Enkare town, where he accused senior government officials of failing to protect Kenyans and covering up killings.

Gachagua claimed Wasama had reported to police five times that his life was under threat but that no action was taken before he was shot dead at his home in Tuikut, Cheptais, Bungoma County.

“People are being killed like chickens, and your job is to perform cover-ups because of extreme greed,” Gachagua said.

He further alleged that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin was being used to cover up murders, specifically citing the killing of Wasama.

“Previously, I mentioned that an individual named Mohamed Amin is being used to cover up murders in Mt. Elgon,” Gachagua alleged.

According to Gachagua, Wasama had repeatedly alerted police about threats against his life, but the warnings did not result in effective protection.

“A candidate for the Mt. Elgon parliamentary seat, Nathan Wasama, reported to the police five times that someone had threatened to kill him, yet the police took no action,” he said.

Gachagua went on to allege that the person who had threatened Wasama remained free and believed he was protected by senior government officials.

He claimed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had deployed six police Land Cruisers to guard the alleged suspect instead of having him arrested and questioned.

These claims have not been independently established, and neither Murkomen nor the DCI had, by the time of publication, publicly responded to Gachagua’s allegations.

Wasama, a former Chesikaki councillor and businessman, was shot several times after armed attackers reportedly stormed his home on Thursday night. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police had not issued an official account of the killing or announced arrests by the time of publication.

The killing has heightened security concerns in Mt Elgon, particularly because Wasama had previously survived an apparent assassination attempt.

In 2024, unknown gunmen reportedly ambushed Wasama in the Kapcheshari area and opened fire on his vehicle. Several bullets struck the rear of the car, but he escaped unharmed.

Wasama had recently declared his intention to contest the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

His death has triggered calls for a comprehensive investigation, with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa urging detectives to ensure those behind the killing are brought to justice.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the tragic death of former Councillor Nathan Wasama, who was reportedly shot at his home in Tuikut, Cheptais, and later succumbed to his injuries,” Barasa said.

“I unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence. No one should lose their life under such tragic circumstances, and those responsible must be identified and held accountable through the due process of the law.”

Barasa called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct a swift and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“I call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct a swift, impartial and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served,” he said.

Gachagua, meanwhile, vowed to personally visit Mt Elgon to mobilise residents to demand the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Wasama’s death.

“I will personally visit Mt. Elgon to mobilize the people to demand that the politician’s killer be arrested,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President also linked the alleged cover-up to his broader criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing President William Ruto and Murkomen of failing to protect citizens.

“Both Murkomen and Ruto have troubled Kenya enough,” he said.

Gachagua also used the meeting to renew his 2027 presidential ambitions, promising that those responsible for killings would face prosecution if he takes power.

“Next year, when I am the President of the Republic of Kenya, those responsible will be arrested and taken to court,” he said.

He urged residents of Mt Elgon not to be intimidated and to continue demanding justice for Wasama.

Investigators are yet to publicly disclose the motive for the killing or announce suspects in the case.