NCIA trains KRA officers in intelligence analytics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — The National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) has launched a five-day intelligence profiling and analytics course for Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers as part of efforts to strengthen intelligence-led enforcement and risk detection.

The specialized training is aimed at equipping KRA officers with skills in intelligence profiling, data analysis, and interpretation of information to support better-informed decisions and enforcement operations.

Opening the course on behalf of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), NCIA Commandant Ibrahim Jillo challenged the participants to move beyond collecting information and develop the ability to transform it into actionable intelligence.

“You are here to sharpen your ability to turn information into intelligence, and intelligence into action. Take advantage of this training, challenge yourselves, and return to KRA ready to make better-informed decisions,” Jillo said.

The course is expected to enhance the officers’ ability to analyze information, identify patterns and assess risks that could support KRA’s enforcement and compliance operations.

Representing KRA, Prisca Mutindi stressed that the success of the training would ultimately depend on how effectively participants apply the skills in their workplaces.

“The value of this training will be measured by what you take back to your workplace. I encourage you to learn, engage and apply these skills to strengthen KRA’s ability to identify risks and stay ahead of emerging threats,” Mutindi said.

The five-day programme forms part of NCIA’s broader mandate to provide specialized and competency-based training to law enforcement agencies and other government institutions.

The Academy said the initiative also seeks to deepen cooperation between government agencies by strengthening shared capabilities in intelligence analysis and enforcement.

Beyond the current course, NCIA is expected to conduct additional specialized programmes covering basic and advanced intelligence analysis, surveillance and asset tracing.

The programmes are designed to further equip officers with capabilities needed to support intelligence-led investigations, identify emerging threats and improve enforcement outcomes.

The training comes as government agencies increasingly rely on intelligence analysis to identify risks, detect criminal activity and make informed operational decisions.