Africa Losing Billions Through Debt and Illicit Financial Flows, CSOs Say

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – Civil society organisations have warned that Kenya’s mounting public debt is undermining the country’s healthcare system, leaving millions of citizens vulnerable as more public resources are diverted towards servicing loans.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenyan chapter of the global Freedom from Debt campaign in Nairobi on Wednesday, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Kenya and a coalition of health and human rights organisations described the country’s debt burden as a public health emergency rather than merely a fiscal challenge.

The organisations argued that Kenya’s public debt, which surpassed KSh13 trillion in May 2026, has continued to grow at a pace faster than the country’s economy and population, raising concerns over long-term sustainability.

According to the coalition, Kenya’s debt currently stands at about 69.9 per cent of GDP, more than double the 30 per cent threshold that the International Monetary Fund considers sustainable.

The groups claimed that nearly 70 cents of every shilling collected in government revenue is now directed towards debt repayment, leaving little room to adequately finance critical public services.

They said debt servicing now consumes 9.2 times more resources than government spending on health, resulting in shortages of antiretroviral drugs, HIV testing kits and other essential medical supplies.

The coalition also cited frozen county wage bills, reduced funding for school feeding programmes and social protection initiatives, as well as reduced operating hours at youth-friendly health centres as evidence of the growing strain on public services.

The organisations urged the government and international lenders to pursue debt justice, arguing that debt relief would allow Kenya and other African countries to redirect resources towards healthcare, education and economic development.