Stanbic Bank Kenya Launches ‘Keep Growing’ Campaign to Support SMEs, Women and Youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Stanbic Bank Kenya has unveiled a new nationwide campaign dubbed “Keep Growing” alongside the revamp of its 113-year-old Kenyatta Avenue branch in Nairobi, as the lender moves to deepen support for businesses, women and young people navigating economic challenges.

The initiative seeks to encourage resilience and long-term growth among Kenyans following years marked by inflationary pressures and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the Capital in the Morning show, officials from the bank said the campaign reflects a shift from traditional banking toward offering broader financial and non-financial support tailored to customer needs.

Through the programme, Stanbic Bank aims to provide entrepreneurs and businesses with access to skills training, networking opportunities and financing solutions, including unsecured lending options for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The newly refurbished Kenyatta Avenue branch has also been redesigned to support this customer-focused approach, moving beyond a conventional banking hall to create a space for advisory services, financial planning and relationship banking.

Stanbic Bank Kenya Senior Marketing Manager for Brand, Sponsorships and Foundation, Marion Karogo, said the campaign was inspired by the resilience demonstrated by Kenyans through difficult economic periods.

“Kenyans are very resilient people. We have gone through so much as a country, from COVID to inflation, and this is just a way of showing Kenyans that we want to inspire them to keep going and continue growing,” said Karogo.

Kenyatta Avenue Branch Manager Yvonne Rajula said the redesign of the branch prioritises customer experience and personalised engagement.

“It’s a shift from traditional banking. We are creating spaces designed around customer comfort and ensuring that clients interact with skilled staff who understand their journeys and are able to guide them through every stage,” she explained.

The bank says the new approach is intended to make financing more accessible, particularly for SMEs that may lack traditional collateral.

Milka Wachira, founder of Skin Reveal clinic, recounted how Stanbic Bank supported her business growth through unsecured lending based on cash flow performance rather than physical security.

“When I joined Stanbic, they came to my business, looked at what I was doing, reviewed my cash flows and approved an unsecured facility. That support helped me grow,” she said.

Beyond lending, the “Keep Growing” campaign also incorporates empowerment initiatives targeting women and young people.

The bank’s DADA programme focuses on financial literacy and business support for women entrepreneurs, while its partnership with Microsoft under the “FutureNi Digital” platform offers free certified courses in digital skills and artificial intelligence aimed at improving employability and digital readiness.

Stanbic Bank says the integration of modern banking spaces, flexible financing and targeted empowerment programmes reflects a broader transformation in the banking sector, where institutions are increasingly positioning themselves as active partners in economic growth and community development.