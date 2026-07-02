Utumishi Girls Reopens After Dormitory Blaze Killed 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – Students at Utumishi Girls Academy have resumed learning following the tragic dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students, with school management and government agencies putting in place temporary boarding arrangements as plans for new dormitories begin.

The reopening marks a significant step in the school’s recovery process after the devastating arson incident that shocked the country and sparked renewed debate over student safety in Kenyan boarding schools.

School administrators confirmed that learners have been accommodated in temporary boarding facilities to ensure academic activities continue uninterrupted while construction of permanent dormitories is being planned.

Education officials, parents, and members of the school community have continued to support affected families and students as counseling and psychosocial support programs remain ongoing.

Authorities say the temporary structures have undergone safety assessments to guarantee the well-being of students returning to school after the tragedy.

The government has also pledged to fast-track the reconstruction of the destroyed dormitories and strengthen fire safety measures in learning institutions across the country.

Investigations into the fire incident are still ongoing, with several students previously arraigned in court in connection with the deadly blaze.

Parents expressed mixed emotions as students reported back, with many welcoming the resumption of learning while still mourning the lives lost in the incident.

The tragedy reignited concerns over student unrest, dormitory safety standards, emergency preparedness, and mental health support within schools.

Education stakeholders are now calling for stronger preventive measures, improved counseling programs, and enhanced monitoring systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.