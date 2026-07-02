Rights Groups Sue to Stop New Luxury Camps in Maasai Mara Over Threat to Wildebeest Migration

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – A coalition of regional legal and human rights organisations has filed a petition at the Environment and Land Court seeking to stop further development of tourist accommodation facilities within the Maasai Mara National Reserve, warning that expanding luxury tourism infrastructure is endangering the globally renowned wildebeest migration corridor.

The case has been lodged by the East Africa Law Society, Natural Justice, JustAct and the Africa Centre for Peace and Human Rights against several entities, including Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC, Marriott International Inc, Lazizi Mara Limited, Narok County Government, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the Attorney General, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), The Safari Collection Ltd and Minor Hotels Ltd.

The petitioners are asking the court to declare the matter one of significant public interest and refer it to the Chief Justice for the appointment of a five-judge bench to hear the case.

Court documents filed by advocate Gichohi Waweru state that the petition raises major constitutional, environmental and cross-border concerns linked to the construction and operation of the Ritz-Carlton Maasai Mara Safari Camp near the Sand River inside the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

According to the petitioners, the 20-suite luxury facility — reportedly charging upwards of USD 3,500 per night — was developed within areas classified as the Low Use Zone and near the Mara River Ecological Zone, both of which are designated primarily for conservation and environmental protection under the Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plan 2023–2032.

The organisations claim the development proceeded despite an existing moratorium prohibiting new accommodation facilities in protected zones and allegedly without a valid Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

They further accuse other hospitality operators, including Sala’s Camp run by The Safari Collection Ltd and Elewana Sand River Masai Mara operated by Minor Hotels Ltd, of occupying ecologically sensitive areas within the reserve.

The petition cites scientific findings from the University of Glasgow’s Serengeti Biodiversity Programme based on 26 years of GPS wildlife tracking data. The groups argue the research shows the camp sits directly within a key wildebeest migration corridor and that construction activities have already interfered with traditional migration routes.

According to the court filings, the once heavily used migration path across the Sand River has significantly diminished since construction of the Ritz-Carlton camp began in 2022, with wildebeest reportedly remaining on the Tanzanian side of the border for longer periods.

The petitioners argue that the dispute carries international significance because the annual wildebeest migration is recognised as one of the world’s most important natural spectacles and is protected under multiple international environmental treaties ratified by Kenya.

The court is being asked to determine several constitutional and legal questions, including whether wildlife migration corridors mapped under international conservation frameworks are protected under Kenyan law, whether Kenya’s obligations under international environmental agreements are enforceable in local courts, and whether leasing land within a national reserve for commercial tourism projects required parliamentary approval.

The organisations are also seeking conservatory orders to stop government agencies from approving any additional accommodation developments or expansions within the Maasai Mara National Reserve, especially in the Low Use Zone and the Mara River Ecological Zone.

Further, they want the court to compel government agencies to carry out a comprehensive audit and physical inspection of all lodges, camps and tourism facilities operating within the protected areas and submit a report before the court.

The petitioners warn that unless urgent intervention is granted, the ongoing 2026 wildebeest migration season could suffer irreversible ecological damage, threatening one of Kenya’s most valuable tourism assets and a globally significant wildlife phenomenon.