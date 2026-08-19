Seven killed in helicopter crash at Mt Ololokwe in Samburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Seven people have died after a helicopter crashed at the foot of Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday morning.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the fatal accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration number 5Y-GYM, which crashed at about 9.13am local time.

All seven occupants on board were killed in the accident.Those who died were identified as the pilot, Josh Outran, and passengers Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi and Suian Suarez, the only female passenger.

The aircraft was reported to have been operating from the Loisaba area when the accident occurred.

A subsequent police account described the light helicopter, locally referred to as “Lady Lorry”, as having been flying between Soyian, also known as Suiyan, in Laikipia County, and Loisaba Conservancy when it crashed.

The helicopter came down in the remote area at the foot of Mt Ololokwe, triggering a response by police and emergency teams.

KCAA formally confirmed the accident and the fatalities, with authorities expected to provide further details as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash get under way.

The cause of the accident had not been established by the time of publication.

Aviation authorities are expected to examine the aircraft, flight path, weather conditions, communications and other relevant factors as part of the investigation.

Authorities said the incident was reported at about 10 am, with preliminary reports indicating that the aircraft came down in the vicinity of Mt. Ololokwe.

Smoke and fire were reportedly seen at the scene as local residents and responders moved towards the crash site to establish what happened and assist those who may have been on board.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) identified the helicopter involved in Wednesday’s crash at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County as a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, as authorities begin investigations into the aviation accident.

“Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirms that an aircraft accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, has occurred at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, 19 August 2026,” the authority said in a statement.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) is leading investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash, with KCAA coordinating with other relevant agencies and stakeholders.

The Eurocopter EC130 B4, now known as the Airbus H130, is a light single-engine helicopter commonly used for passenger transport, tourism and charter operations.