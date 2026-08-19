‘You will see our true colours’: Nyoro fires Ruto warning

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Kiharu MP and People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro on Wednesday begun his first political tour of his constituency since leaving the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), using his home turf in Mukuyu, Murang’a, to launch a call for a united opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nyoro, who ditched UDA on August 16, 2026, was warmly received by residents who endorsed his new political mission, giving him an early show of support as he positions himself for a bigger national role.

Addressing residents, Nyoro declared that he was ready to lead and challenged them to back his new party.

“I am qualified to be a party leader. Do you agree with me? People’s Party! Let him prove himself. Let him be capable of leading.”

The Kiharu MP then turned his guns on President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of poor leadership and saying Kenya’s two biggest enemies were poor governance and poverty.

“We are saying right now while in Murang’a, we are increasing the speed of going back to Sugoi. We are setting the speed to 10,000 kilometres per hour,” he said.

Nyoro called on opposition leaders to abandon individual presidential ambitions and unite behind one candidate before the 2027 election.

He named former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Babu Owino, Fred Matiang’i, Kalonzo Musyoka and Edwin Sifuna among leaders he wants to see working together.

“By August of next year, let us have only one flag bearer. Let us not be divided. Let us be one opposition, with one presidential candidate and one deputy presidential candidate,” Nyoro said.

He said the opposition must be ready to settle on a single presidential candidate if it wants to defeat Ruto in the first round.

“Let us all sit at the table and produce one leader to run for the presidency, and produce another to be the deputy president,” he added.

Beyond the politics, Nyoro used his address to unveil some of the policies he says a united opposition would pursue if elected.

He promised free senior secondary education from January 2028, including meals for students, arguing that the plan was financially possible.

Nyoro said funding could come from the National Government Constituency Development Fund, county governments and the national government.

“All Kenyan children in senior secondary total 3.5 million, and I have done the math: by January 2028, Kenya will achieve free basic education, and children will eat at school,” he said.

The MP also proposed changes to how Kenyans’ social security contributions are used, saying part of the money should finance healthcare.

He proposed splitting NSSF contributions and directing half towards a healthcare plan.

“Through that plan, if we add 40 billion shillings, it will cover all those families overwhelmed by huge hospital bills,” Nyoro said.

He also promised a stronger focus on job creation through manufacturing, tourism and agriculture.

The former UDA ally also raised concerns over Kenya’s debt burden, warning that failure to manage the country’s debt could eventually affect ordinary citizens.

“We must look at how we can do what is called restructuring so we can reduce the cost of servicing our debts,” he said.

Nyoro also called for greater use of Kenya’s natural resources, including oil and minerals, to grow the economy and help repay the country’s debt.

“We will not allow a single individual to hijack Turkana’s oil, to hijack our minerals in the Murima Hills and elsewhere,” he said.

Nyoro at the same time accused the government of turning against some of the leaders who campaigned for Ruto, including Gachagua and himself.

“We ourselves travelled across Kenya campaigning for you, and now you will see our true colours,” he said.

Nyoro vowed to take his new political message across the country, naming Marsabit, Tana River, Isiolo, Uasin Gishu, Taita Taveta, Trans Nzoia, Wajir and Mandera among areas he intends to visit.