Nakuru’s Kamais Leads Coast Open Field as Mombasa Golf Club Hosts 65 Golfers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamais will head into the NCBA Coast Open ‘Barry Cup’ at Mombasa Golf Club set for Friday to Sunday, looking to make it back-to-back victories after winning the Kabete Open last weekend.

Kamais will spearhead a strong field of 65 golfers in one of the key events on the NCBA Golf Series calendar, with Elvis Muigua and William Odek also expected to feature prominently in the championship field, alongside Amos Odongo, Adel Taufiq Balala, and other top contenders.

Nyali Golf & Country Club’s Mary Kandu will lead the female contingent that also has Naomi Kikulu, Janet Ouma, Grace Kwamboka, and Prisca Jebet.

Last weekend, Kamaisi carded a one-over-par 73 in the final round of the Kabete Open to finish on a three-over-par total of 219, following earlier rounds of 74 and 72.

His consistent display saw him lead the tournament from the opening round and fend off a strong field of 130 golfers from across East Africa.

The Kabete victory follows his triumph at the Kiambu Open earlier this season and saw him rise to the top of the KAGC Order of Merit standings with 736 points after 13 events, overtaking Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu, who now moves to second on 630 points.

At the same time, more golfers will be hoping to secure their Golf Series Grand Finale slots this weekend during the Kitale Golf Club Monthly Mug, a mini-qualifier of the series.

NCBA Kabete Open 2026 Champion John Kamaisi in action during the final round of the NCBA Kabete Open at VetLab Sports Club

Qualification to the Grand Finale, set to be held at the prestigious Karen Country Club on November 28, will be earned by the Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior.

Elsewhere, the fourth leg of the 2026 PGK Equator Tour teed off at Nyali Golf & Country Club on Thursday, July 2 and will run through to Sunday, July 5.

Njoroge Kibugu will lead the NCBA team that will also have Edwin Mudanyi, Eric Oooko, and Abraham Galgalo in the quest for glory at the coast.

Speaking ahead of the busy weekend, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “We remain committed to supporting amateur golf because we believe in building the full sporting journey, from emerging talent to elite competition. The Barry Cup and the broader NCBA Golf Series are important platforms for developing players before they transition to the professional level. Our focus is on strengthening the entire golf ecosystem, from juniors and amateurs to professionals as well as on leaving an impact on the various communities.”