Former LSK President Presses MPs To Fast-Track Bill Recognizing Informal Settlement Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 -Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has urged the National Assembly to urgently fast-track the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, warning that continued delays are denying thousands of children in informal settlements access to equitable and quality education.

The proposed legislation seeks to formally recognize Alternative Provision of Basic Education and Training (APBET) schools as part of Kenya’s basic education system.

However, the Bill has remained at the committee stage for months without progress, leaving many low-cost, community-run schools operating without full legal recognition.

Odhiambo made the call after visiting Waruku Primary and Excelite School in Waruku, Kileleshwa Ward, alongside Nairobi City County Assembly Education Committee Chairperson Perpetua Mponjiwa.

During the visit, the two donated textbooks to learners and interacted with pupils and teachers.

She said the visit underscored the critical role APBET schools continue to play in educating children from underserved communities despite operating under severe resource constraints.

“From inadequate learning facilities and shortages of textbooks to persistent financial challenges, APBET schools work against all odds to ensure learners are not deprived of their constitutional right to education,” Odhiambo said.

She argued that the lack of formal recognition and government support has created a significant policy gap that continues to disadvantage children living in informal settlements.

“The Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes to legally recognize APBET schools as formal institutions providing basic education in Kenya, has been stuck at the committee stage for months without progress. We call upon the National Assembly to treat the Bill as priority legislation because it directly impacts the best interests of Kenyan children,” she said.

Alternative Provision of Basic Education and Training (APBET) schools provide affordable, non-formal and complementary education, particularly in informal settlements where access to public schools is often limited by overcrowding, distance or inadequate infrastructure.

Odhiambo maintained that passing the Bill would give these institutions the legal recognition needed to improve standards, attract greater support and strengthen access to quality education for vulnerable learners.

Nairobi City County Assembly Education Committee Chairperson Perpetua Mponjiwa echoed the call for greater investment in education, saying books remain one of the most valuable tools for transforming children’s lives.

“Education is one of the greatest gifts we can invest in. I hope these books will inspire learning, increase curiosity and shape brighter futures for the pupils. As it’s often said, a book shared is a step towards empowering the next generation,” she said.

The renewed push comes as education stakeholders continue to advocate for stronger legal and financial support for APBET schools, arguing that formal recognition would help bridge educational inequalities and ensure that children in informal settlements are not left behind.