The One Club man who is Spain’s under-the-radar hero

DALLAS, USA, Jul 3 – Before every Spain game at this World Cup, one name has dominated the back of the shirts worn by fans – Lamine Yamal.

He was the focus of the cameras at Los Angeles Stadium too when he arrived for Thursday’s last-32 tie against Austria – and again the centre of attention when the players came out on to the pitch.

But the player who is perhaps not the biggest name in this Spain squad is the one who has so far shone the brightest – Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 29-year-old Real Sociedad striker scored twice as the reigning European champions comfortably beat Austria 3-0 to secure a first knockout win in 16 years and progress to the last 16.

“It’s so clear that [Yamal] is the leader of the side, that everything that everybody does has to do with him,” Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Mikel Oyarzabal is the invisible man, he has scored in every final he has ever played.

“He is one of the most intelligent players we have and he is the other one who can be a match-winner.”

‘Last two seasons are best of his career’

For much of an international career that began a decade ago at the age of 19, Oyarzabal has not enjoyed much of the limelight.

He missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

But four years later – and before a World Cup debut – he was in the form of his life with 12 goals in 12 international appearances.

The double against Austria extended that run to 17 in his last 16 starts, with four goals at this tournament.

“His last two seasons, since he recovered, are the best of his career,” added Balague.

“Four goals in the World Cup – our most decisive player, no doubt.”

Spain memorably played without a recognised striker at Euro 2012, but Oyarzabal is now very much the focal point of their attacks with two excellent finishes against Austria.

“Sometimes people are in doubt about Spain because of the centre-forward, but Oyarzabal is doing the job,” former Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta told BBC One.

“A few years ago, Oyarzabal was playing a bit more on the right wing and he has transitioned more into the middle.”

Since the start of last year, the only European player with more international goals than Oyarzabal is Norway striker Erling Haaland with 22.

He also became the first Spanish player to score twice in a World Cup knockout match since Emilio Butragueno against Denmark in the last 16 of the 1986 tournament.

The statistics are impressive, but it is not to say he is overshadowed by Lamine Yamal, with the 18-year-old playing a key role in Oyarzabal being able to shine.

The Barcelona forward’s excellent ball control and dribbling skills clearly unsettles defences and pulled the Austrian defenders towards him to create more space for Oyarzabal.

“When you have someone in your team like Lamine Yamal who attracts so much attention, you know you will get more space,” said former Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger.

“Oyarzabal uses that space, gets the ball, and scores goals.”

How hockey helped one-club man ‘smell goals’

Oyarzabal is also that rare breed in modern football in that he has only ever played for one club all his career – Real Sociedad.

He enjoyed his best scoring season with them last term with 15 league goals, coinciding with his impressive run of form for his country.

Oyarzabal recently revealed his hunger to score goals began when he was a youngster playing a different sport.

“I used to play hockey and I scored many goals,” he said. “I always had this voice in my head, ‘It doesn’t matter if you missed one – there will be more’.”

“I could smell goals, and that voice was always in my head.”

Playing more centrally now clearly suits Oyarzabal and that desire to keep scoring goals.

He added: “Players in other positions need to spend more time on the ball, or get more involved to feel they’re performing well. But if you play higher up the pitch, and especially if you’re a striker like myself, it all comes down to a few moments.

“We often have to smell where the ball might drop or where you have to stand to have a chance at goal.”

‘Spain have more gears to go through’

Oyarzabal is not the only reason why Spain are serious contenders to follow up their Euro 2024 triumph with the World Cup trophy.

They are currently on their second longest unbeaten run, with victory against Austria extending that to 34 games and they will equal their record run of 35 if they reach the quarter-finals.

They started this tournament slowly with a surprise goalless draw with debutants Cape Verde, but have since got stronger and stronger.

They have now scored eight times in four matches and conceded none. Next up is a mouth-watering tie against either Portugal or Croatia.

“I think Spain have got more gears to go through,” former England striker Dion Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“They were comfortable playing in third or fourth gear against Austria because they knew the opposition didn’t have anything to offer.

“That’s the key. When they are playing against France or Portugal, whoever it may be, they will just up their game again.

“I think they have a lot more to offer which is a frightening thing for the rest of the teams in the competition.”