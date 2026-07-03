World Cup: Huge VAR Call Prolongs Ronaldo’s Last Dance But Ends Modric’s

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jul 3 – BBC commentator Steve Wilson called it “one of the biggest VAR decisions there has ever been”.

Trailing 2-1 to Portugal after a dramatic and chaotic second half, Croatia thought they had equalised when Josko Gvardiol tapped home from close range in the 13th minute of stoppage time.

They celebrated wildly, while Cristiano Ronaldo, who had earlier scored his first ever World Cup knockout goal for his country before being substituted, looked crestfallen on the bench.

Extra time looked certain. Step forward the video assistant referee – Premier League official Jarred Gillett – as a goal check for offside was announced.

The big question was: Had Croatia’s Igor Matanovic flicked the ball on in the build-up? If his head had touched the ball, it was offside. If not, the goal would stand.

Cue a tense wait as Norwegian referee Espen Eskas watched replay after replay, with TV pictures looking inconclusive. But a spike showed by Snickometer-style technology suggested a touch and the goal was ruled out. It was almost the last kick of the match.

The decision sparked chaotic scenes and plastic bottles were thrown on to the pitch by furious Croatia fans as their World Cup dreams were ended in the cruellest fashion.

For Croatia’s 40-year-old legend Luka Modric it was surely the end of his World Cup career, while Ronaldo’s journey continues – just hours after his sister said the tournament was his “last dance”, external.

It was a match that had everything. From disallowed goals, a debated penalty, Ronaldo intrigue and VAR controversy, BBC Sport unpicks a remarkable 105 minutes of drama.

‘It was not a bad decision or a lucky decision’

So what exactly did happen in that dramatic finale?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating after scoring the penalty against Croatia in 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Photo/COURTESY

The Snickometer – or Snicko – is associated with cricket, but in recent years, football has adopted similar technology.

The Trionda match ball, made by Adidas for this year’s World Cup, has a microchip in it that can detect when the ball has been touched.

It allows precise data, such as every individual touch of the ball with a boot or hand, to be immediately sent to the video assistant referee in real time.

Similar technology was used at the 2022 World Cup and 2024 European Championship.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic refused to give detailed thoughts about his side being denied a last-gasp equaliser.

“I will not comment much about it but I will say the refereeing was very bad,” he said.

“No fouls, no set-pieces on our side which should have been but that’s no reason to talk about the defeat. It was very bad refereeing.

“You were able to see to what extent emotions had been killed and, altogether all these decisions take you back and actually take the joy out of football.

“VAR kills emotions, it kills everything within you. We have gone too far with VAR.”

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez was more forthcoming.

“It’s a shame one of the two teams had to lose,” said the Spaniard. “But there is no bad decision or lucky decision. It was a clear moment.

“The balls now have a chip and the sensor shows the ball was touched.”

At the time of the goal, former England defender Matt Upson, speaking to 5 Live, said it was hard to tell in real time whether Matanovic touched it.

Upson said: “That surge of emotion of a last-second equaliser and then it’s whisked away from you. Has he definitely touched that?

“We’re looking at a replay here. Can we guarantee he glances that?

“The spin on the ball doesn’t change, that’s all I know. I don’t think he touches that ball. That’s the first angle I’ve seen of that and I’m not convinced he touches that ball at all.”

Having seen it again, Upson added at full-time: “From what I can see, I don’t see any change in direction of the ball.

“What the telling thing is, is the spin on the ball doesn’t change and it looks like Matanovic has touched that ball but it’s interesting that they’re saying beyond any reasonable doubt he has.

“I can’t quite see that.”

Meanwhile, former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann messaged Mark Chapman, who was presenting BBC One’s coverage of the game, to say: “He was offside when the ball was last played by a team-mate and the ball was deflected by the defender and not deliberately played, so the offside stands.

“Snicko… that 100% proves that he touched it with the flick-on.”

Disallowed goal, equaliser & substitution – a roller coaster for Ronaldo

Ronaldo has never won the World Cup and on a rollercoaster night of emotions in Toronto, must have thought his dream of lifting the famous trophy was about to end when Ivan Perisic put Croatia ahead after a disappointing first half.

Portugal’s captain then had a sublime equaliser ruled out by a tight offside call before making it 1-1 from the penalty spot – the first goal he has scored in the knockout stages of the World Cup in what is his sixth tournament.

Ronaldo then looked gutted as he was substituted in the 81st minute of his 26th match at a World Cup.

But that did not stop him running on to the pitch to celebrate when Goncalo Ramos put Portugal 2-1 ahead in the 94th minute before Croatia’s disallowed goal.

Ronaldo had played every minute of Portugal’s campaign at this World Cup before this game – but now there will be more questions as to whether he should continue to start.

Former England player Theo Walcott, speaking to BBC Sport, said it was the right decision in the end to take Ronaldo off.

“Cristiano Ronaldo had his moment and we had this debate, thinking about taking him off just before he had the offside goal and I was like ‘you can’t take him off’,” Walcott said.

“I think it was the right decision in the end, it really was.”

‘Legend of the game’

While Ronaldo lives to fight another day on the World Cup stage, it is the end of an era for Modric, who will be 44 when the next World Cup takes place in 2030.

The midfielder has already hinted that he is approaching a defining moment with Croatia.

Modric, who was making his 23rd World Cup appearance, was consoled by Ronaldo, his former Real Madrid team-mate, after the final whistle.

“I know I have reached a certain phase in my career,” Modric said recently.

He had brought up his 200th appearance for the national team in Toronto on 24 June, when Croatia defeated Panama 1-0 in a group game.

At the end of that game, Modric was lifted into the air by his team-mates to mark his reaching the incredible milestone.

But there were no such celebrations this time for Modric, who made his Croatia debut in 2006.

“It is very harsh for Croatia to go out like this, for Luka Modric, probably his last game in the World Cup,” former Brazil midfielder Lucas Leiva told BBC Sport.

“A legend of the game. I think he has shown for 20-odd years how good he is. You feel sad for him, but he has had a great career.

“He took Croatia to the highest level in the World Cup. A great player.”