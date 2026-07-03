Shabana appoint Egyptian Ahmed Fathi as new head coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3, 2026 – Ahmed Fathi Abdalla Ibrahim has been appointed new head coach of Shabana.

The Egyptian was unveiled at a press conference at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday afternoon, making history as the first ever foreigner to coach Tore Bobe.

Fathi, who turns 41 on August 21 this year, boasts a decorated resume as a top tactician who has steadily risen through the ranks, from an assistant coach.

New Shabana coach Ahmed Fathi Abdallah Ibrahim signs his contract. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

The Caf A coaching license holder’s last work station was at Ghanaian side Swedru All Blacks with who he won 12 matches, drew nine and lost 13 in the just-concluded season.

His time in his homeland included stints at Bank El Ahly, Modern Future, El Gouna and Ismaily FC where he mostly worked as an assistant manager.

Fathi has also spent time in Japan where he worked as an assistant manager at J-League side FC Osaka (2016-18) as well as in Spain where he was head coach at Malaga C.

His task at Shabana will be to go one better than last season during which the Glamour Boys finished fifth with 52 points from 34 games.

It was a campaign of ups and downs for Tore Bobe who at one point were challenging Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title in addition to chasing the domestic cup crown.

However, a rough patch at the beginning of the year cost Peter Okidi his job on March 17, before the arrival of Osbourne Monday in April to steer the ship towards a top five finish.