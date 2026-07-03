EACC Arrests Three Traffic Police Officers In Bribery Crackdown On Webuye–Kitale Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3-Three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station have been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of extorting bribes from motorists at a roadblock along the Webuye–Kitale Road.

The arrests followed a targeted surveillance operation launched after the Commission received numerous complaints from motorists, including public service vehicle operators and heavy commercial truck drivers, alleging widespread bribery and extortion at the busy roadblock.

According to the EACC, investigations revealed that the officers were allegedly stopping motorists to solicit and demand bribes without carrying out legitimate vehicle inspections or enforcing traffic laws.

The officers arrested are Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee.

“[They] were taken to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma for further processing,” EACC said.

The anti-graft agency said the operation forms part of its broader campaign to eliminate bribery and corruption at public service delivery points, where citizens frequently encounter demands for illegal payments.

EACC said it is expanding intelligence gathering and surveillance operations targeting sectors that are particularly vulnerable to corruption, including traffic enforcement and other frontline public services.

The Commission encouraged members of the public to continue reporting incidents of bribery and abuse of office, saying public cooperation remains critical in the fight against corruption.