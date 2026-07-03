Garissa TikToker Charged Over Alleged Incitement Against Non-Muslims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3-A TikTok user accused of publishing a viral video that allegedly incited religious and ethnic hostility has been charged before the Garissa Law Courts and released on a bond of Sh500,000, with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Abdi Hassan Abdullahi, also known as “Sharu,” faces charges of ethnic and racial contempt as well as cyber harassment following investigations into a video posted on the social media platform more than two months ago.

According to investigators, Abdullahi allegedly uploaded the video to his TikTok account under the username “sharu” on April 23, 2026.

Detectives claim the video contained inflammatory remarks that incited members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims.

The suspect was arrested on May 16, 2026, after which detectives completed investigations and forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The ODPP approved two charges: ethnic and racial contempt contrary to Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008, and cyber harassment contrary to Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

“Yesterday, July 2, 2026, Abdullahi was arraigned before the Garissa Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges,” DCI said.

The court released him on a bond of Sh500,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000 pending the hearing of the case. Pre-trial proceedings have been scheduled for July 20, 2026.

The DCI said the prosecution underscores the agency’s commitment to tackling the misuse of social media platforms to spread messages that may incite hatred or threaten public order.

While reiterating that freedom of expression is protected under Kenyan law, the investigative agency cautioned that the right does not extend to speech that unlawfully promotes hatred, discrimination or violence.

The DCI urged social media users to exercise responsibility when publishing online content, warning that individuals who use digital platforms to commit criminal offences will be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Social media platforms should be used responsibly, and anyone who uses them to commit criminal offences will be investigated and brought before the courts in accordance with the law,” the anti-graft agency warned.

The case comes amid increased scrutiny of online content in Kenya, with authorities intensifying enforcement against alleged hate speech and other cyber-related offences viewed as threats to national cohesion and public safety.