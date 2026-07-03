Eight Arrested as Police Crack Down On Illicit Brew And Crime In Kawangware

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3- A targeted police operation against illicit brews and other criminal activities in Nairobi’s Kawangware area has resulted in the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of 124 litres of illegal chang’aa, as authorities intensify efforts to combat crime in identified hotspots.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Muthangari Police Station in Dagoretti Sub-County carried out the operation on Thursday as part of an ongoing crackdown on illicit alcohol, drug trafficking and related criminal activities.

According to police, the operation led to the arrest of eight individuals suspected of engaging in various illegal activities, including the possession of 124 litres of illicit alcohol.

“All eight suspects were escorted to the station and placed in custody, pending processing and arraignment in court,” the NPS said.

The latest operation forms part of the National Police Service’s sustained campaign to dismantle illegal alcohol networks and curb crime in urban estates that have been identified as security concern areas.

Commending the officers involved, the National Police Service said the successful operation demonstrates its continued commitment to protecting communities through intelligence-led and targeted enforcement.

Police further assured members of the public that similar operations will continue across the country to disrupt criminal activities and improve public safety.

The Service also appealed to residents to support law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities through the nearest police station or the National Police Service’s toll-free reporting channels, noting that community cooperation remains critical in the fight against crime.