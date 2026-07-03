Government Rolls Out El Niño Response Plan, Public Urged to Heed Safety Advisories

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 3 – Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government is fully prepared to respond to the anticipated El Niño rains, urging the public not to panic.

Speaking during a cabinet committee meeting, Kindiki said the government is proactively putting in place response mechanisms and activating all relevant agencies to effectively mitigate any adverse effects the meteorologically forecasted el Niño will bring in Kenya.

“The country is prepared and we are not taken to surprise. We will ensure that we mitigate and take action to make sure we don’t have disruption of movement of goods and services. We don’t have public health concerns and we’ll also take preventive action in the traditional areas which are prone to mudslides and landslides and flooding. And should this happen, we’ll take active measures to make sure that we mitigate on loss of human life. Public safety concerns,” he said

He further appealed to Kenyans to remain prepared and to strictly follow safety instructions issued by relevant authorities, including complying with evacuation advisories where necessary.

“The country is prepared and we are not taken to surprise. We will ensure that we mitigate and take action to make sure we don’t have disruption of movement of goods and services. We don’t have public health concerns and we’ll also take preventive action in the traditional areas which are prone to mudslides and landslides and flooding. And should this happen, we’ll take active measures to make sure that we mitigate on loss of human life. Public safety concerns,” the DP said.