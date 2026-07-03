Korir, Chepkemoi Clinch Mau Conservation Marathon Titles As Conservation Drive Gains Momentum

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 3 – Wilfred Korir and Abigael Chepkemoi were crowned the 2026 Mau Conservation Marathon champions held on Friday in Kuresoi North Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The event meant to create awareness on the importance of Mau Conservation and restoration attracted over 2000 participants, among them elite and amateur athletes from different parts of the country.

Korir and Chepkemoi, who timed 2:43:16, bagged Ksh 600,000 each, while second- and third-place finishers went home with Ksh 400,000 and Ksh 250,000 respectively.

The half marathon winners were awarded Ksh Sh400,000 each, 1st runners-up received Ksh 250,000 each, while third place finishers pocketed Ksh 250,000 each.

In the 10km race, the winner was given Ksh 100,000 each, second-place finishers walked away with Ksh 75,000, while third position got Ksh 50,000 each.

Senior government officials and representatives from the corporate world took part in the race, which culminated at Baringo Primary School in Olenguruone.

Principal Secretary for Forestry and Environment Dr. Festus Ng’eno said the marathon would continue to grow in the coming years.

“I am confident that this event would attract more participants and strengthen conservation efforts across the region.”

Official results

42km Women

Abigael Chepkemboi – 2:43:16 Vinan Kosgei – 2:43:51 Florence Chepsoi – 2:45:14

42km Men

Wilfred Korir Boaz Kiplangat Charles Rono

21km Women

Faith Cherono – 1:13:18.69 Eunice Cherono – 1:13:49.22 Damaris Towet – 1:14:49.45

21km Men

Amon Kimutai Peter Kiprop Gideon Kipngetich

10km Women