NCIC summons Homa Bay Town MP Kaluma over alleged hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18— The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma over remarks he allegedly made during a political gathering in Homa Bay, following mounting calls for authorities to investigate the legislator over possible hate speech and incitement.

Kaluma has been ordered to appear before the commission at its offices in Britam Towers, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on Wednesday, August 19, at 10am to assist with ongoing investigations into the remarks made on August 15.

The summons cites Sections 27, 29 and 63C, read together with Section 63E of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, which empowers the NCIC to investigate and act against conduct that threatens national cohesion, including hate speech.

According to the commission, Kaluma allegedly made statements that, when translated into English, called for people perceived to be supporting the political opposition to be targeted.

The NCIC quoted the remarks as saying: “Anyone that says one term deal with them. Anyone that has worked with the other side, even if they were a driver and they feel they cannot walk with us, must now disappear.”

The commission also cited allegations that Kaluma called for hotels and houses in Homa Bay to be inspected for people associated with the opposing political side.

“We are going to inspect all hotels and houses where they had booked, anyone who owns a hotel in Homa Bay must tell us all the guest they have, we must deal with those people and we might deal with the hotel too,” the summons states.

Kaluma allegedly went on to warn those advocating a single presidential term for President William Ruto.

“This is an ODM stronghold and we insist that Ruto is two-term. If anyone speaks of one-term deal with them,” the commission quoted him as saying.

The NCIC said the investigation is part of its constitutional and statutory mandate to promote peaceful relations among communities and guard against negative ethnicity, racism, religious intolerance and hate speech.

The summons carries a warning that failure to appear could result in a warrant of arrest and production before the commission, as well as possible criminal or contempt proceedings.

The move comes a day after Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina publicly challenged the NCIC, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to investigate Kaluma over the remarks.

Speaking at a church service at PCEA Rev. Samuel Marima Memorial Church in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, Maina accused the MP of making inflammatory statements against people who did not support the government.

“The other day, I saw Peter Kaluma, who is a Member of Parliament in Parliament. Peter Kaluma said that anyone who does not support the government should be dealt with. He said they would look for such people even in hotels and in their homes, and deal with them,” Maina said.

She accused state agencies of applying the law selectively against political leaders and demanded that Kaluma be subjected to the same scrutiny as other politicians accused of inflammatory remarks.

“I want to tell the NCIC, the DCI and the ODPP that while other people make statements, you are very quick to act and arrest them within 24 hours. Kaluma said those things. He is walking around spreading hatred,” she said.

Maina also appealed directly to NCIC chairman Bishop Kepha Omae to act against the legislator.

“I am telling you, Chairperson of the NCIC, you are a bishop; do the work that you are supposed to do. Even that Peter Kaluma should, by now, have been sought out by the DCI, arrested and taken to court to answer the charges against him,” she said.

The NCIC summons comes against the backdrop of violent clashes that erupted in Homa Bay during and after a Linda Mwananchi political rally attended by opposition leaders.

Police said one officer died while being rushed to hospital in Kisumu after sustaining injuries during the violence, while another officer suffered serious head injuries.

At least 24 civilians were also listed as having sustained injuries, including gunshot wounds, deep cuts and fractures. Police further reported that seven vehicles were completely burnt and several others damaged.

The destroyed vehicles included a Land Rover, Subaru Legacy, two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Toyota Probox, an Isuzu D-Max and a Toyota Fortuner belonging to the Siaya County Government.

Several police vehicles were also damaged, while three makuti houses were burnt and other property, including church facilities and a water tank, was destroyed.

Police said officers deployed to contain the violence used tear gas, smoke grenades and rubber-ball grenades, alongside live ammunition fired into the air.

Investigations into the clashes have been opened by Homa Bay police and criminal investigations teams.