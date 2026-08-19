Treasury Officials, Company Directors Charged Over Alleged PROFIT Funds Misappropriation

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Nine National Treasury officials, company directors and business proprietors have been charged over the alleged misappropriation of up to Sh1.5 billion from the Programme for Rural Outreach of Financial Innovations and Technology (PROFIT).

The accused appeared before Anti-Corruption Magistrate Rose Ndobi in Nairobi on Wednesday, where they faced a combined 121 counts relating to the alleged misuse of public funds.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, uttering a false document, financial misconduct, acquisition of proceeds of crime and multiple counts of money laundering. The prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alex Akula, urged the court to exercise its discretion in determining the appropriate bail and bond terms in accordance with the law.

After considering the nature of the offences and the amounts involved, the court granted the accused different bond and cash bail terms. They were also ordered to deposit their passports in court and not leave the jurisdiction without permission as the case proceeds.

Those charged are Nemwel Moturi Motanya, Head of the Accounting Unit at the National Treasury; John Ngure Kabutha, the PROFIT Programme Coordinator; and John Maina Muriithi, a Senior Accountant at the National Treasury.

Also charged are Gladys Juliet Oroni, proprietor of Mawindo Enterprise, Brigs Agencies and Green Basils Agencies; Brian Kiprop Chepkarat, proprietor of El Konyinta Technologies; Ian Kwemoi Chepkarat, director of 020 Investments Limited and Vidi Vici Limited; James Omwodo Ndai, proprietor of Ednas Agencies, Prozzep Technologies and Steeren Enterprises; Jimmy Carter Odoyo Osodo, proprietor of Cadnic Investments; and Josephat Kamau Kamoshe, director of Blue Dart Agencies Limited.

Kabutha was granted a Sh10 million bond or Sh5 million cash bail, while Motanya and Muriithi were each granted a Sh5 million bond or Sh2 million cash bail.

Oroni was granted a Sh20 million bond or Sh10 million cash bail, while Brian Kiprop Chepkarat was granted a Sh10 million bond or Sh5 million cash bail.

Ian Kwemoi was granted a Sh3 million bond or Sh2 million cash bail. James Omwodo and Josephat Kamau Kamoshe were each granted a Sh5 million bond or Sh2 million cash bail, while Jimmy Carter Odoyo was granted a Sh1 million bond or Sh300,000 cash bail.

Through their advocates, the accused persons had sought favourable bail and bond terms, citing their personal circumstances, health concerns and the nature of the charges they are facing.

The prosecution team also included Principal Prosecution Counsel Faith Mwila, Prosecution Counsel Ambrose Bore and Prosecution Counsel Belinda Nakhamu.

The prosecution told the court that following their formal charging, the individuals were no longer suspects but accused persons before the court and were therefore subject to bail and bond conditions determined by the court.

The charges arise from alleged financial impropriety involving funds under the PROFIT programme. The prosecution alleges that public funds were misappropriated through transactions involving the accused persons and their companies.

The case includes allegations of abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, uttering a false document, financial misconduct and dealing with proceeds of crime under various laws, including the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Penal Code, the Public Finance Management Act and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The accused persons remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court.

The court ordered all the accused to surrender their passports and barred them from leaving the jurisdiction without permission as the case proceeds. Warrants of arrest were also ordered against accused persons who were absent during Wednesday’s plea-taking.

The matter will come up for mention on September 2, 2026, when the court is expected to give further directions on the case