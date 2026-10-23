Store2Door to launch online liquor platform in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct 23 – Store2Door will launch an online liquor platform on October 28, allowing retailers and aspiring entrepreneurs to sell products online through its delivery network.

The company says the platform, Store2Door Liquor, will offer free online stores and connect sellers to customers, suppliers and delivery services ahead of South Africa’s festive season.

Chief Executive Vince Chase said the business aims to create income opportunities for unemployed people and help small retailers, including spaza shops, reach more customers.

Store2Door has also partnered with electric vehicle manufacturer Agilitee to offer financed electric scooters to delivery riders. The company says applicants will not need a deposit or collateral, although they will have to meet eligibility requirements.

Under the proposed model, retailers can set up online stores, list products and receive orders through the platform, while delivery riders collect and deliver purchases. Store2Door says sellers will be able to earn through product margins, with additional commissions available under certain arrangements.

The company says it will initially focus on liquor sales before expanding its range to include groceries and food. Its plans also include allowing eligible retailers to use their homes as small stockholding points from November 1.

Store2Door says it plans to expand into Kenya and Nigeria in the second quarter of 2027, although it has not provided details of the proposed operations in the two markets.

The company is positioning the platform as a way to help small businesses move online and create work in delivery services. However, its projections for the number of jobs and income sellers could earn have not been independently verified.