Mercedes-Benz By CFAO Mobility Kenya Sponsors Pink Polo Tournament To Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Mercedes-Benz by CFAO Mobility Kenya has partnered with Nairobi Polo Club as the Official Car Sponsor of the Pink Polo Tournament, scheduled for 24 and 25 October 2026 at the Nairobi Polo Grounds.

The Pink Polo tournament brings together a competitive championship, while supporting efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and community engagement to rally support against the disease.

Commenting on the announcement, Arvinder Reel, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Kenya, said the initiative reflects Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to supporting meaningful causes that matter to the wider community.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month reminds us of the importance of taking care of our health and being attentive to changes in our bodies. It also highlights the need to seek medical advice and visit a healthcare facility, where qualified healthcare professionals can conduct the necessary assessments and provide an accurate diagnosis.”

He added, “Through partnerships with like-minded organisations, we can encourage those affected by breast cancer to stay strong and continue being part of the fight. We also urge everyone to prioritise regular health check-ups, have open conversations about their health and seek guidance from qualified healthcare professionals. These conversations and awareness initiatives are essential in promoting a proactive approach to health and wellbeing.”

In addition, the Mercedes-Benz by CFAO Mobility brand will be taking up the naming rights for an upcoming Polo tournament in January.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nairobi Polo Club Pink Polo Chairman Simon Muchene said, “The tournament marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month while raising awareness of other forms of cancer through this year’s Colors of Courage campaign. It aims to encourage screening and early detection, while showing solidarity with patients, survivors and their families. Through this initiative, we hope to foster solidarity, encourage open conversations and remind everyone affected by cancer that they are not alone.”

Through this partnership, Mercedes-Benz reinforces its commitment to supporting meaningful causes that matter to the wider community. Recently, CFAO Mobility Kenya, in partnership with likeminded partners launched a road safety campaign which reinforces safe road-use behaviour from an early age. This is in addition to the launch of ‘Maji na Ufanisi: Transforming Hand Hygiene for Learners in Kiambu County’ project which aims to improve health, pupil attendance, and learning outcomes across public primary schools.