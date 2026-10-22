Parklands residents declare new development approvals illegal after court deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Parklands Residents Association has warned developers and government agencies against undertaking new developments in Nairobi’s Parklands area, saying approvals issued after October 14, 2026, are invalid because Nairobi City County failed to comply with a court order on urban planning.

In a notice published in The Star newspaper on October 20, the association said the county had failed to prepare and gazette a physical and land use plan for Nairobi and a separate plan for Parklands within the 12 months ordered by the Environment and Land Court.

The judgment was delivered on October 14, 2025, giving the county one year to put the plans in place.

The association said the deadline had passed without compliance, making development activities approved after October 14, 2026, illegal, null and void.

The affected activities include changes of land use, increased building density, subdivision and amalgamation of plots, lease extensions, demolitions and new construction.

The notice was directed at government agencies involved in planning, construction, environmental regulation and land administration, including the National Environment Management Authority, National Construction Authority, Water Resources Authority and Kenya Revenue Authority. Banks, insurers, savings and credit cooperatives and the general public were also notified.

The dispute follows a court ruling that found Nairobi City County had failed to establish a physical planning consultative forum and put the required development plans in place. The court also found that the county’s handling of developments in Parklands since August 2019 had violated residents’ constitutional rights to human dignity and a clean and healthy environment.