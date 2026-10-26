Sifuna banks on 2027 ‘Electoral Miracles’ citing Serbia, Brazil political developments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Linda Mwananchi Movement presidential aspirant Edwin Sifuna says political developments in Serbia and Brazil have strengthened his optimism about Kenya’s 2027 General Election, dismissing claims that electoral upsets are impossible.

In a statement, Sifuna questioned those who rule out the possibility of unexpected electoral outcomes, urging them to pay attention to developments in the two countries.

“I don’t know if those who are categorical that there can be no miracles in elections are following the happenings in Serbia and Brazil,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator expressed hope that Kenya could experience a similar political shift in 2027, invoking faith as he looked ahead to the polls.

“I’m super encouraged for 2027 because we in Kenya pray to the same God. Inshallah we get ours too,” he added.

Sifuna’s remarks come as political formations position themselves ahead of the August 2027 General Election, with questions over opposition unity and the prospect of a change in leadership likely to shape the political contest.

In Serbia, a student-led anti-government movement that emerged following a deadly railway-station canopy collapse in Novi Sad in November 2024 challenged the political establishment associated with President Aleksandar Vučić.

The collapse, which killed 16 people, sparked protests and demands for accountability over alleged corruption. The student movement subsequently became a focal point for opposition to the ruling political establishment.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured re-election in the October 25, 2026 presidential run-off, defeating conservative challenger Flávio Bolsonaro after trailing him in the first round.

Lula received 51.79 per cent of the valid votes against Bolsonaro’s 48.21 per cent, according to Brazil’s electoral authority.

The result underscored how a candidate can overcome an initial electoral deficit to win a decisive run-off contest.